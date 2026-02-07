BCCI announces Rs 7.5 crore reward for India’s U-19 World Cup winners

India defeated England by 100 runs in the final at Harare Sports Club on Friday to lift the title for the sixth time. (ICC Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a Rs 7.5 crore cash prize for the Indian Under-19 cricket team following their victory in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup. India defeated England by 100 runs in the final at Harare Sports Club on Friday to lift the title for the sixth time.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board and the entire country were proud of the players for their unbeaten run in the tournament and their strong performance in the final. He confirmed that the victorious team, including players and support staff, would receive the cash reward.

“The BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr. Devajit Saikia announces a cash award of Rs. 7.5 crore for the victorious India U19 team, along with the coaching and support staff and the Junior Cricket Committee, following their glorious unbeaten campaign that culminated in India’s sixth ICC U19 World Cup title in Zimbabwe,” the BCCI said in a statement.