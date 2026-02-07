BCCI announces Rs 7.5 crore reward for India’s U-19 World Cup winners

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 7, 2026 04:49 PM IST
India defeated England by 100 runs in the final at Harare Sports Club on Friday to lift the title for the sixth time. (ICC Photo)India defeated England by 100 runs in the final at Harare Sports Club on Friday to lift the title for the sixth time. (ICC Photo)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a Rs 7.5 crore cash prize for the Indian Under-19 cricket team following their victory in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup. India defeated England by 100 runs in the final at Harare Sports Club on Friday to lift the title for the sixth time.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board and the entire country were proud of the players for their unbeaten run in the tournament and their strong performance in the final. He confirmed that the victorious team, including players and support staff, would receive the cash reward.

“The BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr. Devajit Saikia announces a cash award of Rs. 7.5 crore for the victorious India U19 team, along with the coaching and support staff and the Junior Cricket Committee, following their glorious unbeaten campaign that culminated in India’s sixth ICC U19 World Cup title in Zimbabwe,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Winning the Under-19 World Cup for the sixth time is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of India’s strength in age-group cricket. This team played with confidence and character throughout the tournament. Holding both the men’s and women’s Under-19 World Cup titles is a matter of immense pride and highlights the depth of our cricketing structure,” BCCI President Mithun Manhas said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated the Under-19 team, praising their talent and saying the win would inspire many young sportspersons. India posted a big total of 411/9 in the final, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing an exceptional knock of 175 off 80 balls, while captains Ayush Mhatre and Abhigyan Kundu also contributed with important innings.

The bowlers then responded by bowling England out for 311 in 40.2 overs. Caleb Falconer scored a superb 115 off 67 balls, but his innings went in vain as India were crowned Under-19 World Cup champions for a sixth time.

