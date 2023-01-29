scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
BCCI announces Rs 5 crore reward for victorious Women’s U-19 T20 squad



"Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted after India's triumph. (Twitter/BCCI Women)
BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad following its title winning performance at the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup.

India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win over England in the final in South Africa.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

“Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year,” Shah tweeted after India’s triumph.

The secretary also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

“I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration,” he added.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 20:57 IST
Popular west Odisha leader, loved rifles: Who was Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das?

