BCCI announces re-examination for umpires

After around 38 umpires had moved court for being not allowed to re-appear for the examination, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to give in to their demand.

On June 12, aggrieved by BCCI’s decision to deny candidates from reappearing for the Level 2 Umpires examination, one of the examinees, K. Bapu Chaitanya had filed a writ petition against the Indian cricket board on behalf of 38 other umpires and called for a stay order on the test which is scheduled to be held on June 17 in Nagpur.

Chaitanya, who has been umpiring for Andhra Cricket Association, stated that he failed to clear the pracical assessment but despite clearing the Level 2 written exam no immediate repeat exams were held.

As a result the Indian board has decided to have re-examination for all candidates and it will be a ‘final opportunity’ for these umpires.

In his letter which is accessed by The Indian Express, Choudhary wrote, “BCCI has decided to provide one final opportunity to all such candidates (irrespective of age and previous attempts), who were unsuccessful in the Umpires Level – 2 Theory, as well as Practical examinations, conducted between 2011 and 2015. A preparatory course will be conducted from 1st to 4th August 2018 and the theory examinations will be conducted on 5th August at KSCA/ NCA Bangalore. The syllabus will be Laws of Cricket (2017 Code) and BCCI Playing Conditions (2017-18), and the question paper will be from the above syllabus.”

The letter further states that the result of this examination will be announced along with that of the theory examination conducted on 17th June 2018.

The BCCI’s umpiring examinations has faced flak of late. In 2017, the Level 1 umpiring exam drew a lot of criticism and the Board was forced to conduct it again for all applicants.

