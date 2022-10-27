scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for men, women cricketers

Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts

Indian women's cricket team Indian women's cricket team players will get Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). (FILE)

India’s women cricketers will be paid the same international match fee as their male counterparts, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced on Thursday.

Shah took to Twitter and confirmed, “The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind 🇮🇳.”

Earlier this year, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had struck a deal with the country’s players’ association, which enabled the women cricketers to earn as much as the mail players, while Cricket Australia (CA) is also working to do away with gender disparity.

Responding to the major development, Indian women’s team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tweeted, “Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah.”

Former India women team captain Mithali Raj also reacted on the same and called it a “historic” decision. “The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India,” Raj wrote on Twitter.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 01:12:48 pm
