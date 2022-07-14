India’s T20I squad for West Indies series announced; KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin picked

BCCI have announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies which is set to take place from July 29. Rohit Sharma will be leading the side.

As reported by The Indian Express this morning, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. KL Rahul, who recently underwent a surgery for sports hernia, and Kuldeep Yadav were picked in the 18-man squad subject to fitness. Kuldeep had suffered a hand injury in the home series against South Africa in June. Ravichandran Ashwin is back in the T20I setup and will be looking to book his birth for the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. *Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022

The selection committee has also given rest to Bumrah keeping the workload management in mind. Bumrah has been playing non-stop cricket and with the Indian team to play a few more series before the T20 World Cup, the selectors felt it would be better to let him have a break.

