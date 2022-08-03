scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

BCCI announce India schedule for the Australia and South Africa home series in September-October

On the road to the T20 World Cup, India will play Australia in a three-match T20I series and South Africa in as many T20Is and ODIs at home.


Updated: August 3, 2022 9:08:42 pm
India's captain Rohit SharmaIndia are currently in the Caribbean, playing the five-match T20I series vs West Indies. (Photo: AP)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India have announced the dates and venues for India’s home series against Australia and South Africa in September and October that include a total of six T20Is and three ODIs.

Less than a month ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, the world champions will travel to India for a three match T20I series staring September 20 in Mohali. The subsequent matches shall be played on September 23 in Nagpur and on the 25th in Hyderabad. It will be a first tour for Australia to India since 2020 when they lost 2-1 to the hosts in a three-match ODI series.

Three days later, India will play South Africa for a third time this year in three T20Is and as many ODIs. While the three T20Is will be played in Thiruvanthapuram, Guwahati and Indore on September 28, October 2 and 4 respectively, the ODIs shall be hosted in Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi on October 6, 9, and 11.

The Proteas had toured India in June for a five-match T20I series that finished in a 2-2 draw with the final match in Bangalore being washed out. The KL Rahul captained Indian team were whitewashed in the three ODI series in South Africa earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma and co. are currently in the Caribbean, playing the five-match T20I series. The men in blue are then scheduled to play three ODIs in Zimbabwe before moving to UAE for the Asia Cup later this month.

India will begin their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Super 12 fixture. Both the teams had started their campaign in the 2021 edition of the tournament last year by playing against each other as well.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 09:07:23 pm

