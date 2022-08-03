BCCI announce India schedule for the Australia and South Africa home series in September-October

Updated: August 3, 2022 9:08:42 pm
The Board of Control for Cricket in India have announced the dates and venues for India’s home series against Australia and South Africa in September and October that include a total of six T20Is and three ODIs.
Less than a month ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, the world champions will travel to India for a three match T20I series staring September 20 in Mohali. The subsequent matches shall be played on September 23 in Nagpur and on the 25th in Hyderabad. It will be a first tour for Australia to India since 2020 when they lost 2-1 to the hosts in a three-match ODI series.
Take a look at #TeamIndia‘s home series fixture against Australia. 👍#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zwNuDtF32R
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2022
Three days later, India will play South Africa for a third time this year in three T20Is and as many ODIs. While the three T20Is will be played in Thiruvanthapuram, Guwahati and Indore on September 28, October 2 and 4 respectively, the ODIs shall be hosted in Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi on October 6, 9, and 11.
The Proteas had toured India in June for a five-match T20I series that finished in a 2-2 draw with the final match in Bangalore being washed out. The KL Rahul captained Indian team were whitewashed in the three ODI series in South Africa earlier this year.
Check out the #INDvSA home series schedule. 👌#TeamIndia | @BCCI | @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/jo8zC4hjDq
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2022
Rohit Sharma and co. are currently in the Caribbean, playing the five-match T20I series. The men in blue are then scheduled to play three ODIs in Zimbabwe before moving to UAE for the Asia Cup later this month.
Subscriber Only Stories
India will begin their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Super 12 fixture. Both the teams had started their campaign in the 2021 edition of the tournament last year by playing against each other as well.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Sisters rock social media platform with ‘Naatu Naatu’ beats. Watch video
Everything to know about Gujarat Tourism’s month-long ‘Megh Malhar’ festival
Taiwan between giants
RSS slams social media critics questioning missing tricolour picture on its social media profile
Ever seen a sea cucumber eating food? Here is the video
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday party and sing a catchy tune: All’s well
Money laundering case: HC seeks ED response to bail plea filed by Iqbal Mirchi aide on medical grounds
Congress hits out after ED move: ‘Politics of vengeance, distraction from job crisis, inflation’
Suryakumar Yadav moves up to second spot in ICC T20 rankings
Taiwan scrambles jets as 22 Chinese fighters cross Taiwan Strait median line
Anupam Kher has ‘delicious’ lunch at SS Rajamouli’s house, honours filmmaker with a shawl
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India