BCCI announce Rs 131 crore cash reward for Team India after T20 World Cup 2026 win

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a whopping Rs. 131 crore prize money for the senior men’s Indian side that clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title over New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

BCCI secreatary Devajit Saikia confirmed the announcement and said: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

“India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format. The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future.