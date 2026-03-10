BCCI announce Rs 131 crore cash reward for Team India after T20 World Cup 2026 win

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a whopping Rs. 131 crore prize money for the senior men’s Indian side that clinched the T20 World Cup 2026 title over New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
BCCI secreatary Devajit Saikia confirmed the announcement and said: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of INR 131 crore for Team India following their triumphant campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
“India lifted the prestigious trophy after defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, successfully defending the title and becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With this victory, India also became the first team to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup three times, further cementing their place among the most successful teams in the history of the format. The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future.
The BCCI cash reward is up by six crore rupees from 2024 when the then BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a Rs 125 crore cash reward boost for Rohit Sharma’s victorious side.
After thumping New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, India had pocketed a tournament prize money announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC), amounting to USD 2.34 million (INR 21.5 crore). The runners-up New Zealand received USD 1.17 million (INR 10.75 crore).
In a final dominated from the outset by the hosts, the Men in Blue fired a record finals score of 253 for five on the back of Sanju Samson’s rapid 89. Led by a superlativ Jasprit Bumrah’s career-best four for 14, India romped to their third World T20 title and became the first team to clinch the championship in succession and at home. While Samson was adjudged as the Player of the Series, scoring 321 runs in only five innings, Bumrah was named the Player of the Match in the final.
