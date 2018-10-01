BCCI airdrops curators at Rajkot, SCA cries foul

The board has sent curators Daljit Singh and Vishwajit Padiyar, who will oversee preparation of pitches. The board has sent curators Daljit Singh and Vishwajit Padiyar, who will oversee preparation of pitches.

With a month to go for the tour to Australia, the Indian team management has asked for bouncy wickets for the two Tests against the West Indies. The Indian Express understands that as a result of this request, the BCCI curators will be responsible for pitches. The team management wants to see how the young team handles the challenge and with West Indies boasting a decent pace attack, the two Tests will serve as good preparation before the Indians travel Down Under.

The board has sent curators Daljit Singh and Vishwajit Padiyar, who will oversee preparation of pitches. However, with less than a week to go for the first Test in Rajkot, the Saurashtra Cricket Association has expressed strong reservations over the move.

Niranjan Shah, former board secretary and an old hand at the SCA, said the decision was setting the wrong precedent as the association had qualified and experienced curators who worked there 365 days a year. Though Shah didn’t talk about the kind of pitch that would be offered for the Test, he expressed his concern about the practice that the BCCI is adopting.

“Saurashtra is an old association. It has been hosting matches for many years now. BCCI sending its curators is a wrong move. If the ICC has any issue with the pitch after the Test, then SCA will not take any blame. BCCI will have to take the entire blame. Especially if none of our curators is involved in making the pitch,” Shah, a member of the SCA, told The Indian Express.

The prevalent practice for a long time has been for curators of each state association to prepare pitches by themselves. However, for the past few years the BCCI has decided to send its curators to each venue to supervise matters.Shah said the idea is flawed and should not be encouraged.

“If BCCI is so concerned about pitches, they should only appoint BCCI curators at each venue, even for Ranji games. Why do you need local curators then? Local curators have more knowledge than people coming from outside. If you want a certain kind of pitch, local curators can get it done. I totally discourage this practice,” he added.

