BCCI AGM set to water down cooling-off clause

The BCCI AGM in Mumbai on Sunday is expected to focus on some proposed amendments in the existing cricket board constitution, including a relaxation in the cooling-off clause for office-bearers. The existing BCCI constitution sends an office-bearer to a mandatory three-year cooling-off after serving six years either consecutively at the state association or the BCCI, or a combination of both. The proposed amendment seeks to look at the six-year periods separately, at the BCCI and state level.

“We will take the approved amendments to the Supreme Court and will seek the court’s approval,” said a BCCI official.

The BCCI constitution allows the provision of amending the Rules and Regulations “by a 3/4th majority of the members present” at the AGM or a Special General Meeting (SGM). But to put them into effect, the Supreme Court’s approval is required. For any further amendments in the future, the BCCI has sought an amendment to the constitution which, if approved, will not require the court’s intervention.

The cooling-off amendment, if approved, will allow Ganguly to continue as BCCI president for six years at a stretch. Going by the present constitution, he will have to step aside for a three-year cooling-off in July next year, because he has already served as a Cricket Association of Bengal office-bearer for over five years.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is likely to wait till December 3 before appointing the Cricket Advisory Committee. With the next court hearing scheduled that day, the board has decided to play a waiting game. The CAC is authorised to appoint all cricket committees, including selection committees. But the Board is finding it difficult to form the CAC because of the conflict-of-interest issue.

