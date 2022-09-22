BCCI AGM, elections to be held in Mumbai on October 18

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) annual general body meeting will be held on October 18 in Mumbai, followed by elections for new Apex Council members. The Indian Express understands that the BCCI is going to appoint an election officer this week.

As per the BCCI’s constitution, the board’s AGM shall be held every year, not later than 30th September, at such place and time as the president fixes, while election and nominations need to be held every three years. The state associations have been asked to send representative names for the AGM and elections.

“At the moment we have decided to have the BCCI election on October 18. The election officer’s name will be made public in due course and he will call for candidates for Apex Council members for next three years,” a BCCI official said.

Which means the BCCI will have elections for the president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and Apex Council members’ posts. Rajeev Shukla, who was elected as vice-president in December 2020, is eligible to hold office for another year.

The BCCI had moved the Supreme Court in 2019 to amend its constitution, to which the apex court agreed upon in 2022. The Supreme Court in an order paved the way for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue for another term in office and allowed the cricketing body’s request to make amendments to its constitution so as to modify the requirement for cooling-off period for its officials.

As per the amended constitution, Ganguly and Shah, if elected, are now eligible to hold office till 2025. Further, those who have been part of a state association for two consecutive terms will not have to undergo any cooling-off if they are contesting for a BCCI post and if elected, can continue to be in the BCCI for six years (two terms). However, if someone who has been a member of a state association for two terms wants to again contest for a state association, he/she will have to undergo cooling-off for three years. In effect, an individual can continue to remain in the state body and the BCCI together for an unbroken 12 years.