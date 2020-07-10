BCCI accepts CEO Rahul Johri’s resignation

It’s not clear whether BCCI will appoint a new CEO in the coming days. (AP Photo) It’s not clear whether BCCI will appoint a new CEO in the coming days. (AP Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has accepted its chief executive officer (CEO) Rahul Johri’s resignation and he has been asked to leave office with immediate effect. Johri had tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah a few months ago and his tenure was supposed to end in April. However, the board decided to give him an interim extension.

Johri has been BCCI’s first CEO, appointed in 2016. “His resignation was accepted today (Thursday). He had officially handed his resignation some time ago but due to Covid-19, the board didn’t take a decision as BCCI wondered how he would find a job in these times. However, the board now has released him with immediate effect,” a top BCCI official told The Indian Express.

It’s not clear whether BCCI will appoint a new CEO in the coming days. The board is working without a chief financial officer (CFO) after the previous incumbent Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation just after the new BCCI dispensation took over from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd