You’re an Indian player first and then you play for your franchise: Aakash Chopra feels MI need to rest Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian cricketer and broadcaster Aakash Chopra feels that the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians need to rest India’s ace pacemen Jasprit Bumrah if needed and has to abide by the BCCI and monitor his fitness.

Chopra while speaking to Sportskeeda said, “You’re an Indian player first and then you play for your franchise. So if Bumrah feels any discomfort, the BCCI will step in and tell the franchise that we are not going to release him. The world won’t end if he doesn’t play seven games with Jofra Archer.”

Bumrah has been suffering a back injury since September last year. The 29-year-old missed the T20 World Cup due to the injury.

“At the same time, when you’re fit, you want to keep on playing as that only makes you better. So I definitely feel MI will pay heed to it if BCCI steps in because he is a national treasure and things aren’t as difficult to manage as they seem to be at the moment,” he added.

Over the past two years, the Indian board had faced criticism as key IPL and India players — all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah — have either been partially fit or ruled out because of injury during ICC events.

Hence BCCI keeping the 50-over World Cup and WTC final in the mind later this year has shortlisted 20 players for this year’s 10-team extended IPL who will be monitored at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP (Future Tours Programme) and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL franchises to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023,” the BCCI said in a press release earlier this year.