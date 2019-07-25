Bangladesh Board to host two Asia XI vs World XI T20Is in March 2020

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will host two T20Is between Asia XI and World XI in March 2020. The two T20Is will be played in honour of the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding father, next year.

Advertising

In Bangladesh, Rahman’s birth anniversary is celebrated as a national holiday. BCB President Nazmul Hassan expects “best current cricketers” to be a part of the event. The two matches will be hosted at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

“There will be a matter of availability if they [the players] have international duties,” Hassan said. “I think only two teams will be busy at the time, but they won’t be playing T20s, so we might get their T20 players. We are looking for the best players among the current lot, and because the games will have international status, everyone will be serious about it.”

“They made a special dispensation for Bangladesh, but they said it is only a one-off that such a match will get international status,” Hassan said.

Advertising

The World XI has played only three T20Is so far whereas Asia XI make their T20I debut next year. The last game World XI played was against West Indies at Lord’s on March 31, 2018.

Also, this will be the first time Asia XI and World XI (rest of the world) will go up against each other.