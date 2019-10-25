I’ll delete your number: BCB President Nazmul Hassan shouts at Mehidy Hasan during meeting

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan reportedly lost his cool during the Wednesday meeting between the board officials and the striking cricketers, singling out country’s all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Hassan’s temper is said to have intimidated the other cricketers present in the meeting.

In a report by ESPNcricinfo, Hassan targetted Mehidy for taking favours from him and then joining the strike with the other players and not picking his calls. Threatening to delete his number, Hassan was quoted as saying, “Miraz, what have I not done for you, and you didn’t pick up my phone call? From today onwards, I will delete your number from my phone.”

Top cricketers, including first-class players had gone on strike demanding better remuneration and facilities and streamlining of the domestic structure. Eleven of the big stars of Bangladesh cricket – including Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah – put forth a list of 11 demands and declared that they will not return to action till these are met.

Even though the strike was called off after the meeting with BCB chief, Hassan’s jibe at Mehidy left the other players ‘rattled’. “The Miraz thing rattled us. The way the meeting began, it didn’t leave us with much to say. Shakib [Al Hasan] managed to put forth our points but the rest of us simply didn’t have the mentality to bargain,” a Bangladesh player was quoted as saying.

“We were told that all of our demands were met, but there was no actual detail. This was quite confusing, as we wanted to know exactly by how much, for example, the NCL [National Cricket League] match fees will be increased. There was no clear direction.”

