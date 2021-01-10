BCA to write to BCCI about Hooda’s ‘misconduct’

Deepak Hooda alleged that Pandya has been trying to pull him down and also warned him that he would ensure he did not play for Baroda again.

Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda has been pulled up for ‘misconduct’ and ‘walking away from responsibility’ by the CEO of the state cricket association on Sunday. A day earlier, Hooda had written to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to inform them about his unavailability because captain Krunal Pandya had repeatedly abused him in front of other players and stopped him from training. Hooda has stepped out the bio-bubble since.

In an email to Hooda, BCA chief executive officer (CEO) Shishir Hattangadi said the issue of Hooda walking out of the team, though he was vice-captain, and going to the media would be taken up with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the IPL governing council.

“There is no team that doesn’t have differences but to walk away and talk to the media giving only your side of the story is a case of seeking unwarranted publicity and putting self before the game,” Hattangadi wrote in the email to Hooda.

The CEO also mentioned that he had had a word with the IPL team Hooda plays for (Kings XI Punjab).

“I have had a chat with your franchisee and I have enough reason to decipher that we will make sure we write to the BCCI of your misconduct… After the feedback from the team management (and others) I have reason to believe we will take up this matter as seriously within the association as we will with the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council.”

Hooda’s commitment to the team was also questioned in the email.

“By walking away from a responsibility of vice-captaincy and leaving the team because of a difference you have sent out a message that you hold yourself above the team and that embodies your attitude and commitment to your team,” the email stated.

“As an association and being custodians of this game , we will follow a zero-tolerance policy on issues. After feedback from the team management (and others) I have reason to believe we will take up this matter as seriously within the association as we will with the BCCI and the IPL governing council,” Hattangadi, a former Mumbai batsman further, wrote.

On Saturday, in an email sent to BCA, Hooda made a series of allegations against Pandya.

“At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure… at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr Kurnal Pandiya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other states’ teams who have come for participation at Reliance stadium Vadodara,” Hooda, who represented Kings XI Punjab in the IPL wrote.

Further elaborating he wrote: “Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of Head Coach. Then Krunal came in nets and started misbehaving (bad) language with me. I told him that I’m doing my preparation with the permission of Head coach. He told me that ‘I’m the captain , Who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team’.Then he stopped my practice showing his Dada Giri.”

Hooda alleged that Pandya has been trying to pull him down and also warned him that he would ensure he did not play for Baroda again.