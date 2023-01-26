Was Heat’s loss to Hurricanes chasing 121 the ‘greatest choke in Big Bash League history?

Tim David produced a brilliant final over to keep the Hobart Hurricanes’ season alive, but the Brisbane Heat were said to “have butchered their run chase to put their home final hoes in jeopardy,” managing a 2 run loss according to Fox Sports.

The seventh-placed Hurricanes needed to win well and hope the Stars thrashed the Thunder later on Wednesday to make the finals, while the fourth-placed Heat could have cemented a home final with a victory.

The Heat got out on 118 for 8 from 20 overs in reply to the Hobart Hurricanes’ 9-120 at Launceston’s University of Tasmania Stadium with Tim David producing a run out in the final over to help put Brisbane to shade.

“This is is unbelievable,” Brendon Julian said.

“The Heat have lost the unloseable there,” Mark Waugh said.

“The Hurricanes have got out of jail there,” the disses came thick and fast. Faster than Heat’s runs.

The Hurricanes made 120 for 9 from 20 overs after being sent in by the Heat in Launceston, with first gamer Mac Wright top scoring with a run-a-ball 56 with four fours and a six in his half century. Michael Neser took 4-35 for the Heat.

Caleb Jewell smashed two fours and a six in his 17, before he was caught in the deep by Matt Kuhnemann off Michael Neser in the third over, according to Fox.

Ben McDermott perished to a brilliant caught by Marnus Labuschagne in a diving effort in the deep for 2 off Mitchell Swepson. Then Tim David came and went for 4 as Labuschagne plucked a ball that was headed for six out of thin air on the rope.

“He is pretty stiff there,” Mark Waugh said.

Neser finished with figures of 4-35 from his four overs to cap a brilliant BBL regular season for the Test bowler.

The Fox report read: “In reply the Heat got off to a rocky start, with Usman Khawaja (India bound for Tests), the first man out to a leading edge, caught by Mac Wright off Riley Meredith for 10.

Marnus Labuschagne managed just 5 before he was clean bowled by Nathan Ellis in the fourth over.

Josh Brown hit two fours in his 9, before he was caught in the deep by Tim David off Faheem Ashraf.

Matt Renshaw made just 2, before he was run out by a special throw from Zak Crawley.

Sam Hain hit two fours in his 26 from 34 before he was caught in the deep by to give Ashraf his second of the night.

Hain was hit on the wrist by Meredith during his knock and could be in doubt for the Heat’s final.

Jimmy Peirson hit four fours in his top score of 39 from 37 balls, but was caught by Crawley to give Ellis his second and the Hurricanes a late sniff.

Michael Neser was bowled by Paris for 3 as the Hurricanes made a late charge for victory.”

Tim brill last over

Tim David produced a brilliant final over including a run out of Matt Kuhnemann for a duck.

James Bazley hit one six in his 10 not out, but had four dot balls in the final over.

The Heat needed four off the final ball, but only managed one to lose a game that they had in control for most of the day.

The Heat now will hope the Thunder don’t beat the Stars or they will jump them into fourth and secure a home final against the Heat. If the Stars beat the Thunder in the final game of the season, the Hurricanes will secure the final spot in the finals series.