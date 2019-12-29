Watch: Umpire raises finger, then rubs nose in BBL match

Rashid Khan wheels away to celebrate as the umpire raises his finger. Umpire Greg Davidson, however, would go on to change his mind mid-signal and rub his nose. (Screengrab) Rashid Khan wheels away to celebrate as the umpire raises his finger. Umpire Greg Davidson, however, would go on to change his mind mid-signal and rub his nose. (Screengrab)

A scene from a comedy film played out in the Big Bash League on Sunday, with the umpire raising his finger to give the batsman out and then changing his mind midway to end up rubbing his nose instead.

👃 Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/m3M772Atox — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

Umpire Greg Davidson might just have unwittingly become part of a moment that will be replayed for years, with his gaffe in the BBL match taking place between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers.

The incident happened in the 17th over of the Renegades innings, as Rashid Khan appealed for an lbw. As the umpire started to raise his finger, the batsman, Beau Webster, started to walk.

Rashid Khan also started celebrating. However, behind him, the umpire had changed his mind and had his finger under his nose. Rashid Khan turned back in shock when he realized what had happened.

The Adelaide Strikers eventually won the match by 18 runs – with Webster remaining unbeaten at one end. Rashid Khan was named Man of the Match.

Rashid Khan was asked about the moment in the post-match presentation ceremony. “I had started my celebration as well, I was shocked that the umpire changed the decision,” he said.

The moment will remind Indian fans of a similar moment from a match in 1997 against Sri Lanka, when Ajay Jadeja survived because of a mid-signal rethink by umpire Raman Sharma, who had then decided to adjust his hat instead. Raman Sharma had never officiated in another international match after that.

