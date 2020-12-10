Armpit advertising: BBL umpires to sport deodorant ads under arms

The Big Bash League season will see an advertising innovation this season. (File Photo/Cricket Australia)

The Big Bash League will take cricket advertising to uncharted territory this season — into umpires’ armpits. Deodorant ads will be sported under umpires’ arms this season, in a new campaign revealed by Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday.

CA said in a press release Rexona had “aligned with the BBL’s umpiring fraternity to protect them from countless hours spent in the summer heat”.

READ | Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21: Full Schedule, Squads

The campaign is part of a commercial partnership between CA and the Australian deodorant and antiperspirant brand Rexona. Part of the deal requires umpires in the domestic Twenty20 competition to sport the product’s branding under their arms.

Sixes will see two logos revealed with both arms raised. Wickets, leg byes and byes will see one logo revealed, with just one arm raised.

The underarm logos, which will feature the name of the product underneath its trademark tick, will be on display for the first time when the 10th season of the BBL gets under way on Thursday night with a match between the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers in Hobart.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd