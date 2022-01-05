scorecardresearch
BBL match postponed after twelve Heat players test positive for Covid-19

Wednesday's Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers has been postponed after 12 Heat players returned positive PCR tests for Covid-19 and are currently isolating.

Updated: January 5, 2022 11:42:41 am
Covid-19 continues to hamper sports events all across the world as players are returning positive for the virus. Wednesday’s Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers has been postponed after 12 Heat players returned positive PCR tests for Covid-19 and are currently isolating.

The BBL issued an official statement which stated,” Despite its best endeavours, the Club was unable to recruit enough replacement players in the 24 hours since the first case was identified to make the required squad of 13 for tonight’s match. The league will advise a new date for the match as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday also became the latest cricketer from the Big Bash League to test positive for COVID-19. Maxwell, who is the captain of Melbourne Stars in the BBL, became the 13th player from the franchise to test positive for the virus.

Maxwell’s positive test was confirmed on Wednesday morning through a rapid antigen test which he had taken following his side’s Melbourne derby against Renegades on Monday, cricket.com.au reported.

