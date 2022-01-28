BBL Final: Jhye Richardson left with bleeding nose during celebrations

Perth Scorchers won the BBL title in 2022 and going by their post-match celebrations it does seem like this was a victory like no other.

After crushing the Sydney Sixers, the entire Scorchers squad erupted in wild celebrations which left Jhye Richardson with a bloody mouth.

“It’s always interesting. Copped one on the nose from one of the shoulders,” said a smiling Richardson after the game.

The video of the same went viral in no time as fans hailed Richardson’s ecstasy despite a serious-looking injury.

When celebrations go wrong, featuring Jhye Richardson 😂 pic.twitter.com/xAkvP59fqy — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 28, 2022

Meanwhile, a spectacular knock by Laurie Evans propelled the Perth Scorchers to claim a record fourth Big Bash League title on Friday, defeating Sydney Sixers by 79 runs in the final at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium.

Thanks to an unbeaten 76 by Evans, the Scorchers amassed 171-6 before comfortably defending the total with veteran seamer Andrew Tye taking three wickets to ensure the target was never threatened.

A 104-run partnership between Evans, whose 41-ball knock included four sixes, and Turner (54) restored order to the innings. In reply, the Sixers lost wickets at regular intervals as pacers Tye (3-15) and Jhye Richardson (2-20) inflicted maximum damage and caused the required run-rate to steadily climb.

Due to state border restrictions denying the Scorchers a home final in Western Australia, the decider was played before a modest Victorian crowd.

(With Reuters inputs)