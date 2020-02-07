Big Bash League 2020 Final, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: All you need to know

BBL 2020 Final Match: Sixers have won both their matches against Stars this season. (Source: BBL) BBL 2020 Final Match: Sixers have won both their matches against Stars this season. (Source: BBL)

BBL 2020 Final, Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars (STA vs SIX) Match Date, Time, Players List: After much toil and excitement, the BBL final is all set to be played between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars on Saturday. Sixers, who finished second on the table, are chasing their second BBL title after taking out the inaugural season in the summer of 2011-12. Meanwhile, Stars, who finished at the top, are still in pursuit of a maiden BBL title having finished as runners-up last year.

The Sixers are currently on a five-match winning streak including the qualifier final against the Stars last Friday, so it’s fair to say that they have the upper hand. Even in head-to-head, they lead the way with two wins against the Stars this season, but across all editions, the Stars have won seven to Sixers’ six. The stars, on the other hand, recently had a four-match losing streak which they ended against Sydney Thunder on Thursday.

The 5️⃣ big moments which led to the @starsBBL making the #BBL09 Final. Feat: Maxwell hitting, a Stoinis century & plenty of Haris Rauf wickets. pic.twitter.com/iGhwwR2OPL — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 7, 2020

While Steve Smith will be looking to lead the way for Sixers after his unbeaten 66 off 40 balls against the Melbourne Renegades and will hope for a similar knock in the final. Standing in his way is Stars’ star bowler, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf. The debutant pacer has got the most wickets for Stars with 20, with the best economy rate in the death overs. Marcus Stoinis too is vital for Stars as his 695 runs in BBL 09 is the most by a batsman in a single edition of the BBL.

In case of rain, the final on Saturday can be reduced to a five-overs affair. But if it is washed out, the Sixers will take home the title as the host of the BBL final.

Dominate against the @starsBBL in a rain-affected game? ✅ Moises Henriques belted eight 6️⃣s and made 72 from 31 against earlier against the Green team in #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/21RYgJZrW6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) February 7, 2020

When is the BBL Final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars?

The BBL Final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be played on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Where is the BBL Final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars?

The BBL Final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time is the BBL Final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars?

The BBL Final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will start at 01:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL Final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars?

The BBL Final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will broadcast on Sony Network.

Where can I live stream the BBL Final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars?

The live streaming of the BBL Final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be available on SonyLIV. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at IndianExpress.com.

SQUADS

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Dan Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd