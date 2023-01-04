scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

BBL: Adam Zampa defends decision to appeal for run out at non-striker’s end

Renegades won the match by 33 runs at MCG on Tuesday with the Stars unable to chase down a modest 142-run target.

Adam Zampa tries to Mankad Tom Rogers. (Screengrab)

Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa has said he was well within his right to run Tom Rogers out at the non-striker’s end in the Big Bash League (BBL) game against Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday, though the appeal was dismissed by the TV umpire.

Renegades won the match by 33 runs at MCG on Tuesday with the Stars unable to chase down a modest 142-run target.

On Tuesday, as Zampa completed his follow-through and was on the verge of releasing the ball to Mackenzie Harvey, he turned back and dislodged Rogers’ bails and signalled to the umpire to give marching orders to the batter.

However, unperturbed by Zampa’s call, the umpire first reasoned out with the bowler, telling him that his arm had gone past the ‘vertical’ — the point where the ball is deemed to be bowled. He then checked with the TV umpire, who also came up with the same verdict, thus giving Rogers a reprieve.

Despite social media criticism and some Australian players too expressing surprise, Zampa stuck to his stand on Wednesday, saying he was only following the rile book.

“I think I was well within my right to do it, it’s in the rule book, it’s well within the rules,” Zampa was quoted as saying by SEN.

As per the laws of cricket, bowlers can only complete a run out at the non-striker’s end before finishing their bowling action, while in Zampa’s case he had completed his bowling action. The TV umpire had no hesitation in giving Rogers not out.

The 33-year-old Zampa added his attempted run out came after Rogers repeatedly kept sneaking out of the crease.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Tom Rogers (was) running out of the crease before I had bowled… it (is) to his advantage. I bowled a good ball to Mackenzie Harvey which should have been one (run instead of two) if he (Rogers) hadn’t done that. I thought he’s definitely done something he shouldn’t have,” said Zampa.

“So I thought that ball if he doesn’t want to be on strike then I’ll make it a bit easier for him. I think I was well within my right to do it, it’s in the rule book, it’s well within the rules.” Zampa, however, said he got it all wrong, adding he should have rippled off the bails before his his arm had gone past the ‘vertical’.

“I just got my technique wrong, he (Rogers) was almost halfway down the wicket.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Advertisement

I’m a very competitive guy so I guess I saw red a little bit when he (Rogers) used that (out of his crease) to his advantage.”

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 13:49 IST
Next Story

Morbi bridge collapse: 8 accused withdraw bail pleas from Gujarat High Court

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 04: Latest News
close