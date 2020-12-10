WATCH: Sydney Sixers’ Jordan Silk produces stunning save in BBL season opener

Jordan Silk went boundaryless in his 13-run knock during the chase. (Twitter/@SydneySixers)

Jordan Silk came up with a moment of the season in the opener of the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Thursday during Sydney Sixers’ clash against reigning champions Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Sydney Sixers, who won the toss first, chose to bowl first. The team’s decision paid off initially as the Sixers bowlers restricted the Hurricanes to 76/4 within 12 overs.

In the 15th over of the first innings, Sixers’ batsman Silk pulled off an incredible fielding effort at the boundary rope. Saving four runs for his team, he dived beyond the boundary rope and pulled one back to stop a six.

Silk managed to throw it while being suspended from the ground.

Despite Silk’s heroics, the Sixers went on to lose the opener by 16 runs.

After the Hurricanes posted 178/8 at the end of 20 overs owing to Colin Ingram and Tim David’s fifties, the Sixers could only manage to score 162/6. James Vince scored a valiant 41-ball 67, while Silk went boundaryless in his 13-run knock.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.