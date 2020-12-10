BBL 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming: When and where to watch

BBL 2020-21 Live Streaming: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers (Twitter/BBL)

BBL 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Live Cricket Streaming: The tenth edition of the Big Bash League will commence with Hobart Hurricanes locking horns with Sydney Sixers in Hobart on Thursday.

What time will the BBL 2020 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers begin?

The BBL 2020 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers is scheduled to take place at 1:45 PM IST on Thursday (December 10).

Where will the BBL 2020 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers take place?

The BBL 2020 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will take place at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers?

The BBL 2020 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will telecast live on Sony Six.

How to watch BBL 2020 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers online?

The live streaming of the BBL 2020 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will be available on Sony Liv.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd