BBL 2018: Alex Carey dismissed on third run out attempt, watch video

Cricket can be an extremely lucky sport at times. From a drop catch, ball going in the air and landing safely to moments where umpires make the wrong call and the opposition is out of reviews. On the other hand, it can be an excruciatingly unlucky sport too. Just ask Alex Carey. The Aussie cricketer ‘survived’ twice but not a third time in a quick passage of play in the eighth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

This was as bizarre as they will come! A Bucket Moment if we’ve ever seen one.#BBL08 | @KFCAustralia pic.twitter.com/3QHqdxkyoU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) 26 December 2018

Representing Adelaide Strikers, who were batting first against Perth Scorchers in Perth, Carey drove to mid on in the 10th over. A mix up with Jonathan Weels meant a yes-no shout from the duo. Ashton Turner had a shy at the non striker’s end but missed. Nathan Coulter-Nile while backing up went at the same end but as Well’s got back in the crease, Carey continued running. It came to Turner, once again, and this time he threw it at the striker’s end with wicketkeeper Josh Inglis a safe pair of hands to whip the bails off. Carey’s desperate attempt at getting back proved futile in the end.

With that, Strikers were reduced to 40/4 and went on to lose two more wickets on the same run tally – Jake Lehmann and Wells. Michael Neser fell soon after too and Strikers went from 25/0 to 46/7. Cameron Valente and Rashid Khan chipped in with 21 runs each to move the team along. But, the fourth-placed Adelaide were bowled out for a paltry 88 runs eventually. Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye took two wickets each while Jhye Richardson picked up three wickets.

Strikers come into the contest with one win and a loss as against Scorchers’ two straight defeats at the start of the Australian T20 tournament.