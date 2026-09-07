Bazid Khan says India get 5-day pitches in England; Pakistan given 3-day track

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Former Pakistan cricketer Bazid Khan has opened a new can of worms by claiming that countries like England prepare pitches in a different way when India come visiting just so that the Test can last five days. Bazid made the comments while discussing the slump of the Pakistan cricket team, which is currently 2-0 down against England with the final Test to be played in Edgbaston.
While lamenting the falling levels of fast bowling in the current generation of players world over, Bazid took a detour through the thick weeds of conspiracy theory.
“When India go to England for a Test series, they get pitches that make the game last all five days. Every Test match with India lasts five days. Why? Because if it ends early, there will be a financial hit to the wallet of the board. Any other team goes to England, the Test ends in three days. It’s not like the nature of the pitch changed. You are creating pitches that way that the game would last five days for India games,” Bazid said on OutSide EDGE.
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Bazid then claimed that this was the scenario everywhere.
“When India come for a tour, it’s a money-making opportunity,” he added. When he was asked if the International Cricket Council should look into this, he said: “This is not an ICC call. These are bilateral tours.”
India’s last Test tour of England was in 2025, where the five-match series had ended in a 2-2 deadlock after action spanning all 25 days. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Headingley Test ended in three days with the visitors losing by an innings and 103 runs against England. In the second Test at Lord’s, England won on the fourth day, by a 194-run margin. On the second day of the second Test, England batted twice on the days after wrapping up Pakistan for a paltry 110.
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