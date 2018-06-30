Batting collapse against India was disappointing, says Ireland’s Gary Wilson

India defeated Ireland 2-0 in two match T20I series. (Source: File) India defeated Ireland 2-0 in two match T20I series. (Source: File)

Ireland skipper Gary Wilson has blamed his batsmen for a poor showing in the second T20I against India, as the hosts were bundled out for just 70 runs in a 214-run chase. India won the series 2-0 with this 143-run win, their biggest margin of victory (by runs) in T20I cricket. “It is very difficult to sum up the whole thing. I thought we were going quite well despite that they started very well with the bat again. But we seemed to drag it back in the middle period and then let them get away a touch in the end, which was disappointing,” Wilson said.

“At one point they were looking at 185-190, which we would have taken. Pitch was a little on the greener side, so we decided to bowl again, but we didn’t lose the game because of that decision,” Wilson said. A ruthless India demolished Ireland as spinners yet again tormented the hosts after an authoritative batting display by the visiting batsmen. “Again (our) batting was very disappointing and we rolled over for much less than what we would have liked there. I think T20 cricket can do that to you. At 4-5 down, it was quite evident that we weren’t going to win the match. “We could have knocked it around and got a bit more respectability but it really isn’t going to teach us much. We have to keep going for our shots so we had to go ahead and do that. Yet, to be bowled out for 70 was disappointing.”

Unlike on Wednesday, Ireland made a poor start and were reduced to 22-3 against the pacers. They lost their last seven wickets for just 48 runs after that in what was a hurried collapse against wrist spin with Yuzvendra Chahal (3-21) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-16) again rampaging the Irish batting. “When you lose the openers early, it is very tough but in T20 cricket, the openers aren’t always going to score or get us off to fliers. We have to learn to combat it.

“It is not ideal to be 2-3 down in the powerplays but the rest of the batsmen have to work to deal with that situation. We cannot hide behind losing early wickets because the batting altogether wasn’t good enough,” lamented Wilson. After two humiliating defeats, the Irish skipper tried to look at the positives. “But the guys will still learn from this experience. Remember, we were playing against the 15 best Indian players in the IPL. They are obviously very good and in the Indian team for a reason.

“We have to recognize that our skills weren’t sharp enough but the younger guys in this squad will take a huge amount out of these two games. They can see what international cricket is all about,” he said. Chahal and Yadav took 13 wickets between them in two matches and will take a lot of confidence going into their maiden tour of England starting next week.

Talking about India’s wrist spin advantage, Wilson said, “All around the world batsmen struggle against wrist spin because you cannot tell which way the ball will turn. It is so effective and everyone is dying to have wrist spinners in their team, especially in T20 cricket. “Finger spinners can only turn the ball one way. And it’s not just us who has struggled and a lot of other teams when put in the same situation against these wrist spinners would struggle in the same fashion.

“For us, it is a difficult thing to put right with just one day between the two matches.”

