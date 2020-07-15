Batting becomes easier with Mahi bhai at the other end: Rishabh Pant

With initial consistency, Rishabh Pant made his debut for all three formats for Team India and he is hailed as next MS Dhoni for India. (FILE) With initial consistency, Rishabh Pant made his debut for all three formats for Team India and he is hailed as next MS Dhoni for India. (FILE)

India’s swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said MS Dhoni is the batsman he loves to bat with because batting becomes easier when Dhoni is there at the other end.

Pant, who is considered as next Dhoni for India, also rued that he has not got many chances to bat with his favourite batsman. Rishabh revealed his liking for batting partners while speaking to Delhi Capitals in an online conversation.

” Though I haven’t got many chances to bat with Mahi bhai, he is my favourite batting partner because batting becomes easier when he is there at the other end. He plans for you and you simply follow it. You need not worry about anything. The way his mind works, especially during run-chases, is amazing,” said Pant.

Elaborating about his favourite batting partners further, Pant also added that he enjoys batting with all the seniors in the team. “I enjoy batting with Virat bhai and Rohit bhai. Batting with seniors is a different experience altogether. Being on the other end with them you realise how their mind works. I even love batting with Shreyas (Shreyasi Iyer) and Shiki bhai (Shikhar Dhawan)in the IPL.

The 22-year-old big hitter of the ball made his T20 debut in February 2017 against England and has also played 13 Tests and 16 ODIs so far. He lost his place in the T20I side to KL Rahul during India’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year and struggled to impress in the Tests as well.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has said that Pant’s batting position hasn’t been fixed by the team management yet. “Rishabh Pant is a free-flowing player. He is an attacking player and he should play attacking shots from ball one,” Kaif told former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on his YouTube show ‘AakashVani’.

The southpaw has been impressive in last 2018 and 2019 IPL seasons as he piled up 488 and 684 runs respectively.

