‘Bat like Sehwag’, Baz’s message to Rehan Ahmed during New Zealand clash

When 21-year-old Rehan Ahmed came to bat against New Zealand on Friday, England was in place of bother in the 160 run chase. In their last encounter of the Super 8s stage, England was struggling at 117/6 and needed 43 runs of 19 balls with Will Jacks on the other side.

However, the 21-year-old took matters in his own hand scoring 19 runs from the 43 required in just seven balls with one four and two sixes.

After hitting Glenn Phillips for a six on his second ball, Ahmed effectively sealed the match on the last ball of the penultimate over with another six off Mitchell Santner.