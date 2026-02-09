‘Baaki batsman chanafali bech rahe the kya?’: Basit Ali, Kamran Akmal rip into Pakistan after Netherlands escape

Former Pakistan cricketers Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal have slammed the way the team almost lost their T20 World Cup opener to the Netherlands before Faheem Ashraf rescued them and helped them to a three-wicket victory with three balls to spare.

“Pakistan bach gaya bhai! (Pakistan just about survived). When Shaheen Shah Afridi is called in to bat, you can imagine what Pakistan batting did in that game. Bad batsmanship by the middle order, especially Babar Azam, Nawaz and Shadab Khan. These are experienced players. They have played not just in leagues across the world, but also in the Pakistan Super League. Today, they did not become heroes for Pakistan, they ended up being zeroes,” former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali said.