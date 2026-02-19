Basit Ali: ‘Give us a slogger like Abhishek Sharma’ — But Pakistan? ‘India beat you like a child’

Despite Abhishek Sharma's struggles with the bat, Basit Ali was sympathetic, even admiring, of the left-hander. (AP Photo)

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has delivered a characteristically blunt assessment of both India’s Abhishek Sharma and the embattled Pakistan cricket setup, defending the “match changer” Indian opener despite a string of three consecutive ducks, while reserving his sharpest criticism for Pakistan’s team management.

“Give us one like him.”

Despite Abhishek Sharma’s struggles with the bat — the young Indian opener has now notched three consecutive zeroes in the tournament — Basit Ali was sympathetic, even admiring, of the left-hander.

“The breaking news for me is that Abhishek scored the third zero,” Basit said on his YouTube channel ‘TheBasitAliShow’. “He has made a record of 0-0-0 — a string of ducks equalling the likes of Saeed Anwar and Atta-ur-Rehman.” But Basit was quick to add context. “He is a match changer. I had a lot of expectations from Abhishek, and I think he is simply waiting for the Super 8 matches.”