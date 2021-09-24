Barrackpore Bashers win Bengal T20 Challenge

Captain Sudip Chatterjee led from the front, while youngster Ankur Paul hit his first fifty of the tournament to help Barrackpore Bashers become Bengal T20 Challenge champions, beating Kolkata Heroes by five runs in a rain-hit final at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

The match was reduced to 15-over-a-side. In-form Sudip smashed 62 while Ankur made 61 to help Barrackpore post 154/3, while Kolkata were restricted to 149/6 as Karan Lal’s gritty 49 and Subhankar Bal’s fighting 12-ball 28 not out went in vain.

Sudip carried his superb form in the final too scoring a whirlwind 35-ball 62 containing four sixes and as many boundaries, his fourth consecutive half-century in the tournament. The duo helped Barrackpore reach the 100-run mark in just 9.2 overs.

Youngster Ankur, who has been among runs as well, giving his team brisk starts in the group matches, scored 61 off 42 balls, hitting two sixes and 5 boundaries.