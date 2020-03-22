Baroda women’s team coach Bedade suspended for breach of sexual harassment policy

Atul Bedade had represented the Indian one day team in 13 games in the ‘90s (File Photo) Atul Bedade had represented the Indian one day team in 13 games in the ‘90s (File Photo)

Atul Bedade, former India batsman and Baroda women’s team head coach, has been suspended by Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) with immediate effect after a few players complained about Bedade’s behaviour, construed to fall under sexual harassment.

The players had complained about the remarks passed by Bedade inside the dressing room. The suspension letter, signed by BCA honorary secretary Ajit Lele and Senior Manager Human Resources Priyanka Verma, read: “The letter is to confirm you that you are hereby suspended from Baroda Cricket Association with immediate effect till further inquiry. As outlined in our meeting on March 20, 2020 that we have recorded incidents from complainants involved with women’s cricket that come under the policy of sexual harassment and public shaming.

“This includes: Personal comments on physical to personal menstruation. Comments that discourage the morale of team members. Angry outbursts unbecoming of a women’s team coach and using unparliamentary language that is not accepted of a person in-charge. Behaviour oblivious of gender sensitivity,” the letter read.

Bedade was told that BCA will be in touch in case they want him to be depose before the probe committee. Incidentally, Bedade had himself requested BCA for the women’s team coach job last year and he was appointed Baroda women’s team coach last season. The left-handed batsman had represented the Indian one day team in 13 games in the ‘90s. He was part of the support staff with Mumbai Indians in IPL in 2008 and has been involved with coaching and selection with BCA. Based on the verbal and written complaints from the women players, BCA suspended Bedade with immediate effect.

”We have collated the complaints in a written form and are pursuing our investigation as per the policies of sexual harassment that come under the ambit of our organisation,” BCA’s letter to Bedade said. When contacted Bedade didn’t wish to comment.

