Sunday, April 19, 2020
Baroda ropes in Dav Whatmore as Director of Cricket

Dav Whatmore, who helped Sri Lanka win the 1996 World Cup, was also in charge of the India U19 team that won the U19 World Cup in Malaysia back in 2008 under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

By: PTI | Vadodara | Published: April 19, 2020 7:40:12 pm
Dav Whatmore, kerala, kerala ranji, ranji trophy, kerala vijay hazare, Dav Whatmore india, sri lanka coach, pakistan coach, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Dav Whatmore has coached Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan in his career. (Source: File Photo)

Sri Lanka’s World Cup-winning Australian coach Dav Whatmore was on Sunday appointed Baroda’s Ranji team coach as well as Director of Cricket, state body’s secretary Ajit Lele confirmed.

The PTI had reported a couple of days back that Whatmore was set to become the Baroda coach having been in charge of the Kerala team last season.

Whatmore is a noted coach, who was also in charge of India U-19 team that won the junior World Cup in Malaysia back in 2008 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

BCA secretary Lele told PTI: “Whatmore has been appointed as coach of the Ranji trophy team and also the Director of Cricket for a period of two years.”

In his role as Director of Cricket, the age-group coaches, U-23, U-19, and U-16 will be guided by the Australian, Lele said.

It is learnt that after BCA offered him the job, Whatmore gave a go-ahead from his end and communicated his decision to former Mumbai batsman Shishir Hattangadi, who is the CEO of the Association.

Following a dismal season, Whatmore had parted ways with Kerala after spending three years with the southern side.

