Baroda call off camp after player’s kin tests positive

A pre-season fitness camp of Baroda Cricket Association had to be suspended after a brother of a player contracted Covid-19.

“As a precautionary measure, we have decided to suspend the off-season training camp,” the BCA secretary Ajit Lele told The Indian Express. “It was a fitness and conditioning camp.”

Players like Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were not participants in this camp as they had chosen to do their own training at another ground in Vadodara. The BCA had organised the fitness camp at Moti Bagh ground in batches of 10 players. The association had only allowed those players who lived in non-contaminated zones.

All the usual precautions were taken. When the players enter the ground, they had to undergo thermal screening. Also, the players had to regularly update about their health to the officials.

“The batches started from morning 7 am. We have obviously advised the player whose brother has contracted the virus to take care. And those who have come in contact with that player have been told to undergo isolation in their respective homes. The association is in touch with all players,” Lele said.

Cricket has completely come to halt since March in India and after the lockdown restrictions were lifted recently, many states decided to allow their players to practice individually. Baroda had started their camp six weeks ago.

