Ranji Trophy: Baroda’s Abhimanyu Singh holds nerve in thriller against Madhya Pradesh

Abhimanyu Singh waits for such “MS Dhoni moments”, as he terms them. Ever since he started playing cricket and was awed by Dhoni’s famous chases, he wanted to be like his idol. The young 21-year-old Baroda all-rounder starred with a match-turning 27 in a low-scoring thriller to enable Baroda beat Madhya Pradesh. The equation had come down to 17 runs with two wickets in hand and they would lose one more wicket but he took them home.

“My colleagues call me ‘finisher’. They believe I will come back only after finishing any game,” Abhimanyu says. Like Dhoni, he always wanted to be the one who doesn’t choke under pressure, instead performs even as the pressure suffocates the opposition. And he got his chance on Friday in Indore.

On a green top, chasing 174, Baroda had lost their No.8 batsman Anureet Singh after a vital 34-run stand for the eighth wicket that had revived them from 123 for 7.

The No. 10 batsman Soheb Sopariya hung around valiantly as Abhimanyu bridged the gap down with twos and the odd four.

When they needed just four more, Sopariya fell, bowled by Kuldeep Sen and Lukeman Meriwala came to the crease.

“I just told Meriwala to somehow play out those remaining deliveries in that over. I told him that I will manage if you give me strike but don’t get out. I wanted to win this won, one doesn’t get so close games often,” Abhimanyu says.

Lukeman Meriwala survived and the field spread out.

Eight men were patrolling the boundary but when Abhimanyu got a full ball, he crashed it through covers for the match-winning boundary to enable Baroda get maximum points from the game for an outright victory. It was a vital win as Baroda had lost to Mumbai in their first game.

“I have been in such situations before. I love to bat in pressure situations. I learned it from watching MS Dhoni. Just take it till the last and let pressure decide the course of the game. I loved to bat in pressure situations. In junior cricket too I have been in such situations and have done well under pressure,” Abhimanyu said.

A few years ago, during an under 19 match, on a turner, he had slammed 149 against Karnataka, which had caught everyone’s eye. But not long after, a back injury forced Abhimanyu to take a break from the game for more than a year. The comeback process was tough but he found emotional support from his family.

His father Viramsingh wanted to be a cricketer himself but couldn’t pursue his dreams and he decided to help his son. Vikramsingh moved his family from the small district of Maharashtra – Nandurbar – to Vadodara to get proper cricket coaching for his son. To ensure his son got quality practice, Vikramsingh built a cement pitch to train at home.

“He used to bowl to me for hours. It’s because of him and support of my coaches I’m here,” says Abhimanyu.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 125 and 270 lost to Baroda 222 and 174/9 (Kedar Devdhar 48, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput 27 not out; Avesh Khan 4/54, Kuldeep Sen 3/28) by 1 wicket.

