Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live score and updates.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich (BAR vs BAY) Live Football Score Streaming Online: Barcelona face Bayern Munich in what can be considered as a do-or-die game for the Catalan club since a defeat will dump them into the Europa League. Barca are third in Group C, three points behind second-placed Inter Milan, who would qualify by beating Viktoria Plzen.

In the first leg, Bayern Munich scored twice in four minutes to beat Barcelona 2-0. Follow Barcelona vs Bayern live score and updates below