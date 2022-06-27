Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal fails to listen to his own advice to bat a “patient game”

At the end of the opening day, when Bangladesh were shot out for 234, the opener Tamim Iqbal had said that this “is not a wicket where you can do anything you want. You have to play a patient game.” Two days later, in Bangladesh’s second innings, Tamim slashed a wide delivery to be out caught behind the stumps. By the end of day 3, before rain curtailed play, Bangladesh were tottering at 132 for 6, still trailing West Indies by 42 runs. West Indies had won the first Test by 7 wickets in just over three days and Bangladesh now are sliding towards their sixth heavy defeat in the last seven Tests.

It’s been a pattern in this series. Ahead of the game, Bangladesh’s captain Shakib Al Hasan too had challenged his team-mates to show more patience. “”If you look at the last three Tests, then you can say that (there is weakness against pace). If you see the two Tests before that, you will say it’s spin. We always fail to stay on the wicket in difficult conditions.”

Shakib too failed to listen to his own advice, slashing and edging a wide delivery to second slip.

Walking with greats. Kemar Roach joins an exclusive list of West Indies quicks with more than 250 Test wickets 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4zPUw5Pjr9 — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2022

Bangladesh’s South African coach Russell Domingo, was left ruing the approach. “”Big lessons for the boys. Test match cricket is hard and when you are not batting as well as you should, good teams will punish you and we’re being punished now … There are some serious questions with bat and ball at the moment,” he said. “It was not a 230 all out wicket. If it weren’t for a 30-run partnership in the end, we would be 190 all out. We are just not good enough at putting performances together with the bat. The West Indies are showing us why they are better than us.”

Domingo was unhappy with the bowling as well as West Indies had run away to a mammoth 408 on the back of Kyle Mayer’s 146.

“It is the story of our Test match cricket at the moment,” Domingo said. “We are good for one session and then we have one really bad session. Guys were not patient. They couldn’t string together enough tight overs like we did in the first session. They were searching for wickets, bowled a few soft balls, came around the wicket when it should be over the wicket. They just made basic errors by not being patient enough. It was very disappointing the way we bowled after lunch.”