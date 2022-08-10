scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Bangladesh wins final ODI in Zimbabwe by 105 runs

Zimbabwe had already clinched the series by winning the first two games but was bowled out for 151 at Harare Sports Club in 32.2 overs while chasing Bangladesh's 256-9.

By: AP |
August 10, 2022 10:18:36 pm
Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Sikandar Raza on the final day of the One-Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, Aug, 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

A batting-friendly pitch still proved too much trouble for Zimbabwe as Bangladesh got a 105-run consolation win in their third and final one-day international on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe had already clinched the series by winning the first two games but was bowled out for 151 at Harare Sports Club in 32.2 overs while chasing Bangladesh’s 256-9. Opener Anamul Haque made 76 from 71 balls for Bangladesh and No. 6 Afif Hossain was 85 not out from 81 to set up the visitors’ total.

It wasn’t a big score on a normally batting-friendly pitch but the hosts didn’t take advantage. Zimbabwe lost wickets in the first and second overs, and two more in the sixth over, to slip to 18-4.

At 83-9, Zimbabwe’s last two batters rallied with a 68-run stand — the second-best partnership of the match — as Richard Ngarava made 34 not out and Victor Nyauchi scored 26.The late surge was entertaining but Zimbabwe easily fell short.

Bangladesh’s tour was still a success for Zimbabwe under new coach Dave Houghton, who was brought in for another spell in charge after Zimbabwe lost six straight ODI and T20 games at home against Afghanistan in June.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentumPremium
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Zimbabwe secured its first ODI series over a fellow top-tier team since 2017 when it chased down 291 in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday. It also won the T20 series 2-1 for its first-ever 20-over series win over a top-tier team.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 10:18:36 pm

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

3

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 10: Latest News