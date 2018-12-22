Bangladesh, West Indies fined for slow over rate in 2nd T20I

Bangladesh and the West Indies were fined on Friday for slow over rates in their second Twenty20. Bangladesh was one over short while West Indies fell two overs short on Thursday. Captain Shakib Al Hasan was fined 20 percent of his match fee and West Indies counterpart Carlos Brathwaite was fined 40 percent.

The rest of the Bangladesh squad was fined 10 percent and the West Indies players 20 percent. Both captains pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Bangladesh won the high-scoring game by 36 runs on Thursday to level the three-match series 1-1. The series-deciding third match is on Saturday.