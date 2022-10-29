Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch BAN vs ZIM

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh take on Zimbabwe in their next T20 world Cup match. Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in their previous game and are in with a chance to make it into the semi-finals. On the other hand, Bangladesh after defeating the Netherlands in their opening game took a proper thumping against South Africa. This is the first game at the Gabba this world cup. However, a few warm-up games were held here.

Here’s all you need to know about the Bangladesh-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

When and where is the Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The Bangladesh-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Saturday, October 30 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

What time is the Bangladesh-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The Bangladesh-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 8:30 am (IST). Toss will take place at 8:00 am

Where can I watch the Bangladesh- Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match on TV in India?

The Bangladesh-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the Bangladesh-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match on the internet in India?

The Bangladesh-Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.