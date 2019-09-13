Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Toss delayed due to wet outfield

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Ban vs Zim) T20 Live Cricket Score Online: Hosts Bangladesh are taking on Zimbabwe in the first match of the T20I tri-series, also involving Afghanistan, in Dhaka on Friday. Zimbabwe are looking to turn a new chapter after having recently being banned from ICC events because of “governmental interference” in their country’s cricket administration. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are not having the best of times either, having gone down to a 224-run defeat in a Test to Afghanistan earlier this week.

The toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. Follow live updates of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match here.