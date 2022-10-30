Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022: ZIM aim to continue dream run

BAN vs ZIM Live Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022, Super 12 Group 2 Match

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Commentary and Cricket Score: Bangladesh face Zimbabwe in their next encounter. Bangladesh will have an upper edge over Zimbabwe when it comes to head-to-head. They have won twelve and lost seven in the 19 T20Is they have clashed against each other. It will be their first meeting in the T20 World Cup.

However, after their stunning one-run win over Pakistan, the Craig Ervine side has reasons to believe against a struggling Bangladesh, who were hammered by 104 runs by South Africa. Gone are the days when Bangladesh used to dominate Zimbabwe. In July this year, Zimbabwe won both the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh. This will be the first match of World Cup 2022 at the iconic Gabba