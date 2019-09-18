Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 4th T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs ZIM match?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (BAN vs ZIM) 4th T20I Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh side will take on Hamilton Masakadza-led Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I of the series. This is a must-win clash for Zimbabwe as they have lost both of their matches in the tri-nation series. Both the teams have lost one game each to table-toppers Afghanistan. Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl is in good form with 82 runs in two games. Burl is the second-highest run-scorer of the series and scored a half-century against Bangladesh in the previous match. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin is the highest wicket-taker with five wickets from two games.

When is the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match is on Wednesday, September 18.

Where is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match being played?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time does Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match begins at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match is available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Aminul Islam

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor(w), Hamilton Masakadza(c), Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Neville Madziva, Kyle Jarvis, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Timycen Maruma, Tony Munyonga, Richmond Mutumbami