Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Ban vs Zim) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Zimbabwe and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. The visitors have already sealed the series 2-0. On the other hand, Zimbabwe will take this opportunity to avoid white wash. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan and Zimbabwe’s Brendon Taylor starred in the second match.

3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh details:

Where and what time will the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh start?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will start at 13:00 PM (IST) on Tuesday (July 20) at Harare Sports Club.

Which channel will telecast 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will not be telecast live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh?

The 3rd ODI between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will have live streaming on FanCode.

Probable Playing XI

Zimbabwe:Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva (WK), Brendan Taylor (C), Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam