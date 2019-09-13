Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Ban vs Zim) T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Hosts Bangladesh are taking on Zimbabwe in the first match of the T20I tri-series, also involving Afghanistan, in Dhaka on Friday. Zimbabwe are looking to turn a new chapter after having recently being banned from ICC events because of “governmental interference” in their country’s cricket administration. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are not having the best of times either, having gone down to a 224-run defeat in a Test to Afghanistan earlier this week.

When is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match is on Friday, September 13.

Where is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match match being played?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match is being played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time does Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match begins at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch online live streaming of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match?

The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I match is available on Hotstar. You can also login to indianexpress.com for live updates.