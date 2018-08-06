Liton Das spearheads Bangladesh to T20 series win against Windies

Bangladesh cricket team after winning the T20 series against Windies. (Source: AP) Bangladesh cricket team after winning the T20 series against Windies. (Source: AP)

A blazing knock of 32-ball 61 runs from opener Liton Das put Bangladesh on a strong path in the third and deciding T20 at Lauderhill, Florida with the Tigers scoring 184/5 batting first. In reply, Windies could only muster 135/7, despite Andre Russell’s big hitting, before rain washed their hopes away. In the end, Bangladesh won by 19 runs under the DLS method to win the series 2-1. Earlier, Bangladesh had won the ODI series also but that came after being clinically swept aside in the Test matches.

Das’ 61 runs were laced with six fours and three sixes at the top of the order and had Bangladesh in cruise control and was rightfully handed the Man of the Match award. He shared a 61-run stand with Tamim Iqbal and had Bangladesh flying after just 4.4 overs. On the way, they recorded the fastest-ever fifty by Bangladesh in T20 cricket off only 21 deliveries as they put Samuel Badree, Ashley Nurse and Russell to the sword.

It took the introduction of Carlos Brathwaite to get the much-needed breakthrough when he had Tamim caught at short fine-leg for 21 while Keemo Paul removed Soumya Sarkar cheaply. Brathwaite also picked up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim while Kesrick Williams ended Liton’s rampaging knock as Bangladesh’s innings came to a close at 184/5 instead of the 200-plus it looked like at one stage. The total could have been even more inferior had it not been for Mahmudullah (32) and Ariful Haque.

In the chase, Chadwick Walton and fellow opener Andre Fletcher went back cheaply, as did the experienced Marlon Samuels, who was bowled by a shooter from Shakib.

Denesh Ramdin put on 45 runs for the fourth wicket alongside all-rounder Rovman Powell but it was Russell’s arrival to the crease which gave Windies the push required in the chase. His big hitting to produce 47 runs from 21 balls – including six sixes and a four – threatened to chase down the target but a miscued straight hit off a Mustafizur full-toss resulted in the catch at long-off by Ariful and virtually handed the match to Bangladesh.

His departure was followed by sharp showers which ended possibility of play forward. With little chance of Windies chasing down the target in 17 balls, the ask of scoring the remaining 50 runs to win looked to be a lost cause either way.

