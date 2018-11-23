Bangladesh vs West Indies: Shannon Gabriel suspended for Mirpur Test

West Indies seamer Shannon Gabriel has been suspended for one Test match after an accumulation of demerit points. Gabriel, who is playing for the West Indies against Bangladesh, will miss the second Test at Mirpur after being slapped with two demerit points. This was after Gabriel made intentional contact with Imrul Kayes in the eighth over of the first Test on the opening day. He was also fined 30 per cent of his match fee of the first Test.

Advertising

In a statement released the International Cricket Council (ICC) said, “Gabriel was found guilty of breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an international match”.

Ealier, in 2017 Gabriel was fined 50 percent of his match fee and gien three demerit points during the Jamaica Test against Pakistan. Gabriel admitted the offence on Friday morning and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge and fourth official Masudur Rahman.

In the first Test against the home side, Gabriel led the Windies from the front picking up four wickets in the first innings.