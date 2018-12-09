Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights: Bangladesh beat West Indies by five wickets

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights: Bangladesh lost Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes to Roston Chase and Oshane Thomas respectively. Liton Das was rescued from being caught out due to Kemar Roach overstepping. Despite all this, Bangladesh remain ahead in this match because of the low target that they have to chase.

West Indies put up a poor display batting first. While the wicket is not best suited for batting, West Indies simply could not get the innings going. They were restricted to 195/9 at the end of their 50 overs. This is the first of a three-match series between these two sides.

West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 22 December 2018 Bangladesh 196/5 (35.1) vs West Indies 195/9 (50.0) Match Ended ( Day - 1st ODI ) Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets