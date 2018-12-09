Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights: Bangladesh beat West Indies by five wicketshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/bangladesh-vs-west-indies-live-cricket-score-1st-odi-live-streaming-5485219/
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights: Bangladesh beat West Indies by five wickets
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights: Bangladesh beat West Indies by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights: Bangladesh lost Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes to Roston Chase and Oshane Thomas respectively. Liton Das was rescued from being caught out due to Kemar Roach overstepping. Despite all this, Bangladesh remain ahead in this match because of the low target that they have to chase.
West Indies put up a poor display batting first. While the wicket is not best suited for batting, West Indies simply could not get the innings going. They were restricted to 195/9 at the end of their 50 overs. This is the first of a three-match series between these two sides.
West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 22 December 2018
Bangladesh 196/5 (35.1)
vs
West Indies 195/9 (50.0)
Match Ended ( Day - 1st ODI ) Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI Highlights:
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah take Bangladesh over the line.
Bangladesh 157/4 after 28 overs
Bangladesh are easing into it now. Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim in the middle.
Bangladesh 126/3 after 24 overs
Liton Das was dismissed by Keemo Paul and it is now Shakib Al Hasan in the middle. Unless West Indies take a flurry of wickets any time soon, this match seems to be heading Bangladesh's way.
Bangladesh 74/2 after 16 overs
Bangladesh chugging along nicely. Mushfiqur and Liton have put more than 30 runs for the third wicket. West Indies need a wicket as soon as possible.
Bangladesh 53/2 after 12 overs
Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das bring things back on track for Bangladesh. Mushfiqur has made 4 runs off 1 balls while Liton is on 21 off 38. Oshane Thomas has bowled 2 overs so far and all deliveries have been north of 140kph.
BOWLED HIM! Imrul Kayes v Oshane Thomas Bangladesh 42/2
Cleaned him up! Full and fast, Kayes goes for the drive, swings at thin air as the ball whizzes past him and makes a complete mess of the stumps.
OUT! Tamim Iqbal c Bishoo b Chase, Bangladesh 37/1
Taken at point and this time, the wicket stands. Ball spins away, takes Tamim's outside edge and flies to Bishoo.
Bangladesh 23/0
Liton Das was caught at deep square leg and had walked all the way to the boundary line when the umpire went upstairs to check Kemar Roach's front foot. As it turns out, it was marginally out of the line and a no ball is given. That sums up West Indies' day.
Bangaldesh 21/0 after 6 overs
Tamim is on 9 while Liton on is 5 which simply shows how many extras West Indies have given away. Smooth sailing so far for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh 1/0 after 2 overs
Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das open for Bangladesh, Roston Chase are in the middle, Roston Chase and Kemar Roach bowl the first two overs.
West Indies 195/9 after 50 overs
Three wickets each for Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman. The latter takes two wickets in the last over.
West Indies 177/6 after 47 overs
Keemo Paul hit a rare six off Mortaza. Chase and Paul have stemmed the flow of wickets but that has been because they have hardly tried anything flashy.
West Indies 127/6
Samuels brings his struggles to an end. He tries to hit it over long on, ends up finding the fielder there. West Indies tottering now.
West Indies 127/5 off 39 overs
Roston Chase and Marlon Samuels are un the middle. West Indies just pettering away the overs now, they are simply not able to get a boundary away.
GONE! Hetmyer b Mehidy Hasan Miraz, West Indies 93/4
Hetmyer looks to punch it off the backfoot but it is always coming into him and cramping him for space. Ball crashes on to the leg stump.
OUT! Hope c Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Mashrafe, Bangladesh 78/3
It had been over 60 balls since the last boundary and it is Hope who gives into the pressure. He slices it to backward point where Mehidy takes a sharp catch.
GONE!
WICKET! What a catch by Tamim Iqbal who dived in the air to pluck the take and Darren Bravo's innings comes to an end. He tried to go for a big one but Iqbal covered a lot of ground and jumped at the right time to script the fall. WI 65/2
DROPPED!
Another dropped catch and Darren Bravo gets a life now. Pitched outside off by Rubel Hossain and he went after it. Mushfiqur Rahim let it go.
DROPPED!
Shai Hope struck a wider delivery straight to Ariful Haque but has has completely let it go. This could be the match changing event.
FIFTY UP FOR WINDIES!
Mashrafe Mortaza comes into the attack and has been smacked for a boundary first ball by Darren Bravo. He brings up fifty for West Indies in style.
End of powerplay
10 overs gone - West Indies are 31/1. A session which was started well by the Windies batsmen has suddenly turned a corner in Bangladesh's favour.
GONE!
WICKET! With the pressure building, Kieran Powell decided to take charge and smacked it high in the air, only to get caught by Rubel Hossain. Shakib Al Hasan strikes and Windies lose their first wicket. WI 29/1
West Indies off to good start
Kieran Powell and Shai Hope off to steady start for West Indies. The duo have taken the total to 14/0 in 4 overs and Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan continue to search for wickets.
Captains speak
Mashrafe: We have been going well this year in this format. We hope to end it well, given how important the first match of a series is. Tamim and Shakib come back in and that should help us. We need to keep backing ourselves and that's why we are looking to play three seamers to adjust to the conditions in England.
Powell: We're going to have a bat first. It looks like a good wicket that would last all 100 overs. I have some captaincy experience and we are looking to put our best foot forward and win this series. It is our second last series before the World Cup and we are all geared up. I think we still have a good squad, Darren Bravo brings in the experience and we've gone in with a side that suits the conditions the best.
Pitch report
"The surface doesn't look like a typical Dhaka wicket, because it has an even covering of grass on it and should be very good to bat on. The conditions are good, the sun is out, it is warm and perfect for cricket."
"We haven't won an ODI series in a long time. The guys are upbeat and raring to go. No better opportunity to change it in Bangladesh. We have played some lovely cricket in India but we didn't get the results that we wanted. A few series before the World Cup, it will be good to get the series win under our belt. It will give us confidence going into the World Cup also" - Rovman Powell
"Imrul got 349 runs against Zimbabwe and Tamim has come back to form. Liton Das got an 80-odd against Zimbabwe and not too long away, a hundred in the Asia Cup final. Soumya has got a hundred at No. 3. So there is a healthy and a good position to be in. I don't know the final XI so don't ask me" - Steve Rhodes
Teams
Windies (Playing XI): Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane ThomasWest Indies win the toss, and elect to bat against Bangladesh in the first ODI.
TOSS
West Indies win the toss, and elect to bat against Bangladesh in the first ODI.
Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider Rony, Liton Das, Ariful Haque
