Bangladesh vs West Indies: Bangladesh 55/5 in 2nd innings as 17 wickets tumble on Day 2

Bangladesh reached stumps at 55/5 on day two of the second cricket Test against West Indies after a day in which 17 wickets tumbled and Nayeem Hasan become the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul on debut.

Bangladesh resumed Friday at 315/8 in its first innings and was dismissed for 324 in the fifth over. Nayeem then took 5-61 as West Indies was bowled out for 246 in 64 overs, giving Bangladesh a 78-run first-innings lead.

At 17 years and 356 days, Nayeem lowered the record set by Australian paceman Pat Cummins who was 18 years and 193 days when he took 6/79 against South Africa in 2011.

But the action didn’t stop there, with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican (2-22) and offspinner Roston Chase (2-16) doing most of the damage for the West Indies on a deteriorating pitch against the Bangladesh top order.

At stumps, Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 11 and Mehidy Hasan had faced nine balls without scoring, and Bangladesh had an overall lead of 133 runs.

Mominul Haque, who scored a century in the first innings, was trapped lbw for 12 by Chase in the second innings.

For the West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer smashed a 47 ball-63 and Shane Dowrich made a comparatively laborious 63 not out from 101 balls to keep the West Indies in the Test.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan (3-43) started the West Indies batting woes with three top-order wickets before Nayeem Hasan took out the lower order.

